WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: Day 2 Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

The showdown between WWE and All Elite Wrestling continued this week as NXT held the second night of The Great American Bash while AEW put on the second night of Fyter Fest.

Last week featured five matches from the black and gold brand. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Mia Yim all fell short when Tegan Nox won a Fatal 4-Way to become the No. 1 contender for the NXT women's title.

Speaking of the Women's Championship, Io Shirai managed to overcome Sasha Banks in the main event of last week's show.

We also saw Timothy Thatcher defeat Oney Lorcan, Dexter Lumis beat Roderick Strong and Rhea Ripley beat the odds to defeat Aliyah and Robert Stone in a handicap match.

Let's take a look at how WWE closed out The Great American Bash on this week's NXT.