Peyton Manning Spoke to Denver Nuggets Ahead of Camp for NBA Restart

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Former NFL star Peyton Manning spoke with Denver Nuggets players ahead of the NBA's restart later this month, according to Altitude Sports' Chris Dempsey.

The Athletic's Nick Kosmider reported Manning's speech "has been in the works since at least December." He added that the 14-time Pro Bowler became a fixture at Nuggets games this year.

While Manning spent the bulk of his playing career (13 years) with the Indianapolis Colts, he became a beloved figure in the Mile High City thanks to his four-year spell with the Denver Broncos. In his final season, the Broncos won their third Super Bowl title.

Perhaps whatever Manning said can help the Nuggets at least return to the second round of the NBA playoffs, where they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers in seven games in 2019. Denver sits third in the Western Conference at 43-22.

The NBA will stage eight seeding games to finalize the 16-team postseason field. The Nuggets will make their regular-season return on Aug. 1 against the Miami Heat.