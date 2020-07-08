Peyton Manning Spoke to Denver Nuggets Ahead of Camp for NBA Restart

Joseph Zucker
July 8, 2020

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 12: Peyton Manning attends the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies on January 12, 2018 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Former NFL star Peyton Manning spoke with Denver Nuggets players ahead of the NBA's restart later this month, according to Altitude Sports' Chris Dempsey.

The Athletic's Nick Kosmider reported Manning's speech "has been in the works since at least December." He added that the 14-time Pro Bowler became a fixture at Nuggets games this year.

While Manning spent the bulk of his playing career (13 years) with the Indianapolis Colts, he became a beloved figure in the Mile High City thanks to his four-year spell with the Denver Broncos. In his final season, the Broncos won their third Super Bowl title.

Perhaps whatever Manning said can help the Nuggets at least return to the second round of the NBA playoffs, where they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers in seven games in 2019. Denver sits third in the Western Conference at 43-22.

The NBA will stage eight seeding games to finalize the 16-team postseason field. The Nuggets will make their regular-season return on Aug. 1 against the Miami Heat.

