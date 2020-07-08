Titans GM Wants to Meet Jadeveon Clowney in Person Before Offering Contract

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) watches during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and Clowney didn't have to wait long at all to find homes in the NFL when they came out of college. The three former No. 1 overall draft picks are finding things moving much more slowly as they search for new homes or contracts this offseason. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans remain interested in free-agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, but general manager Jon Robinson said the team wants to get a firsthand look before hammering out a deal.

"What I've seen on Twitter, him rushing off the edge and hitting that bag," Robinson told Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky. "Anytime you are dealing with whatever the contract is going to command, you want to make sure that the player is healthy, that you are able to allow your doctors to see him, to look at it, to make sure everything is going to be good."

            

