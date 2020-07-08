Titans GM Wants to Meet Jadeveon Clowney in Person Before Offering Contract

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans remain interested in free-agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, but general manager Jon Robinson said the team wants to get a firsthand look before hammering out a deal.

"What I've seen on Twitter, him rushing off the edge and hitting that bag," Robinson told Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky. "Anytime you are dealing with whatever the contract is going to command, you want to make sure that the player is healthy, that you are able to allow your doctors to see him, to look at it, to make sure everything is going to be good."

