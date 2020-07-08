Anonymous NFL Coordinator: Bucs 'Gonna Be Really F--king Good' with Tom Brady

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Patriots defeated the Jets 33-0. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady might be coming off what was a down season by his high standards, but one NFL coordinator remains convinced the 14-time Pro Bowler has something left in the tank.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke with more than 50 people throughout the NFL and asked them to rank the best players at each position. Brady came in at seventh.

The coordinator said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' supporting cast should provide Brady with a big lift: "Tampa is gonna be really f--king good. Good defense, more weapons than Brady's ever had—very similar to when Peyton went to Denver."

When Manning signed with the Denver Broncos in 2012, he had major question marks about his value. He was 36 and missed the entire 2011 season because of his recovery from neck surgery.

Through his first three years with the Broncos, Manning threw for 14,863 yards and 131 touchdowns while being named to the Pro Bowl each season. His performance fell off a cliff in 2015, but Denver still captured its third Super Bowl title. It was an excellent coda to a legendary career.

Brady doesn't have the same concerns about his health, but he's going to be seven years older than Manning was in 2012. No quarterback aged 43 or older has started a full 16-game season in NFL history, per Pro Football Reference.

Fowler spoke to a current quarterback who posited Brady's new surroundings could help extend his window as a top-shelf passer: "If he was still in New England, not sure I would put him on [the list]. I put him on there because he's in Tampa, he's got weapons. He processes at such a high rate that when you have pieces around you, it still works."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The Buccaneers finished fifth in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, and they have a pair of Pro Bowl wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, a luxury Brady wasn't afforded in New England. To make life even easier for him, Tampa Bay coaxed his longtime star tight end, Rob Gronkowski, out of retirement.

Because of his age, Brady is entering uncharted territory. Nobody will be surprised, though, if he fends off Father Time for a few more years.

