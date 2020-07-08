Kenny Omega-Vince McMahon; Stone Cold Documentary; Jericho on 'Eye for an Eye'

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

Kenny Omega Confirms Kota Ibushi-Vince McMahon Interaction

An article from Daily DDT's Rob Wolkenbrod made the rounds on social media recently. The 2016 piece recounted an interaction between New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kota Ibushi and WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

While backstage at NXT TakeOver: Dallas in April 2016, Ibushi crossed paths with McMahon backstage. Not knowing it was McMahon, Ibushi gave him a high five, which left some WWE staffers "really upset."

All Elite Wrestling star Kenny Omega verified the story while throwing some shade at the culture WWE has built behind the scenes (warning: tweet contains profanity):

This isn't the first time Omega has highlighted what he believes to be the restrictive atmosphere at WWE.

During a Twitch chat in March 2018, he said a move to WWE wasn't on his radar because he "[doesn't] want to be a robot" and "[doesn't] want to be controlled."

Mick Foley Interviewed for Stone Cold Documentary

In April 2019, WWE announced it reached a deal with A+E Networks to produce five documentaries on wrestling legends Randy Savage, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Booker T, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and Shawn Michaels.

Work on the Austin documentary is apparently underway since Mick Foley tweeted Tuesday he had been interviewed for the project:

Foley and Austin had a few notable encounters during the Attitude Era. Their most memorable matches came at Unforgiven 1998 and Over The Edge 1998, when Foley adopted his Dude Love persona and attempted to take the WWF Championship from the Texas Rattlesnake.

Chris Jericho Throws Shade at WWE

Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins are wrestling in an Eye for an Eye match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on July 19.

If that match type sounds familiar, it's likely because AEW used the same tactic to hype up Jon Moxley's match with Santana on the Feb. 12 edition of Dynamite.

Chris Jericho made sure to highlight that fact on Twitter:

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.