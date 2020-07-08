Lamar Jackson on Harbaugh: We Both Don't Take Any Crap ... That's Why I Love Him

Adam Wells
July 8, 2020

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)
Dan Kubus/Getty Images

If the relationship between a head coach and quarterback is any indication of long-term success, the Baltimore Ravens are set up very well. 

Speaking to The Athletic's Dan Pompei, reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson explained one of the reasons he gets along so well with John Harbaugh: "We both don't take any crap. That's what I see in Coach Harbaugh, and that's why I love him so much because every time we talk, there's something with him competing. He's always competing."

The competitive spirit in Jackson and Harbaugh has produced tremendous on-field results for the Ravens. They have gone 19-3 in the regular season since Jackson took over as the starting quarterback midway through the 2018 season. 

Jackson turned into one of the most dangerous weapons in the league last year. He set NFL records for most rushing yards per attempt with at least 150 carries in a season (6.9) and most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback (1,206), while also leading the league with 36 touchdown passes and throwing for 3,127 yards. 

That performance led to Jackson's becoming the youngest quarterback ever to be named NFL MVP. The Ravens also had the NFL's best record in the regular season (14-2). 

The next step in the Jackson-Harbaugh evolution will be translating that success to the playoffs. Baltimore has dropped both postseason games started by Jackson, though he did rack up 508 total yards in a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round in January. 

