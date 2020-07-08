2020 NBA 2K League Results: Mavs Gaming, Nets GC Push for Playoffs

Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

Buckets beget buckets, as was proved by Week 9, Day 1 of the NBA 2K League's third season—in which upsurging clubs, Mavs Gaming and Nets GC, continued their assault upon the league standings.

Four matchups, two sweeps and one last-second game-winner—Tuesday's slate of matches had it all. Mavs Gaming and Hawks Talon GC made quick work of Grizz and Magic Gaming, respectively, while 76ers GC and Nets GC outlasted Lakers and Bucks Gaming, respectively, for Game 3 victories.

This grants each of the day's winning teams a solid $2,500 in prize money, as well as bumps in the standings. Pushing up in a top-heavy league, Dallas now moves to 9-4 on the season while Nets GC goes to 6-4.

Here's how the day's matches went, followed by some of the defining highlights and moments.

Week 9, Day 1 Scores

Grizz Gaming 0 - 2 Mavs Gaming

Game 1: GZG 58 - 66 MVG

Game 2: GZG 62 - 67 MVG

Lakers Gaming 1 - 2 76ers GC

Game 1: LKG 81 - 57 SGC

Game 2: LKG 61 - 66 SGC

Game 3: LKG 66 - 89 SGC

Hawks Talon GC 2 - 0 Magic Gaming

Game 1: HTG 69 - 55 MGG

Game 2: HTG 89 - 55 MGG

Bucks Gaming 1 - 2 Nets GC

Game 1: BCG 69 - 71 NGC

Game 2: BCG 74 - 67 NGC

Game 3: BCG 61 - 74 NGC

It all got going with Mavs Gaming showing some flash and enough firepower to outduel an underrated Grizz Gaming team. Although point guard Sherm was the matchup's MVP with 63 total points across both games, it was Dimez who lit the stage up with a behind-the-back crossover step-back into the corner, slight hesitation and subsequent strong drive to the basket for a two-handed dunk—all while his defender was left midair, blocking oxygen.

Fast-forward to 7.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 and it was a tie game with Mavs Gaming inbounding the ball, trying to cement the sweep. Sherm got it, turned the corner and dunked it for the lead with 4.1 seconds left. Spartxn then stole the rock off the inbounds and drilled a three to put the Grizz away for good. Clutch.

Speaking of clutch, Brooklyn's Choc was all that and more. The point guard dropped 30 points, 13 rebounds and a last-second game-winner in Game 1.

Momentum reversed in Game 2 as four of Milwaukee's five ballers hit double-digit scoring, and Bucks Gaming pulled out a seven-point lead. But Choc and the Nets wouldn't go down quietly as the team's leader, rocking sunglasses and coming off that clutch bucket, gave a midgame speech about maintaining composure just before a gigantic third quarter that left the Bucks trailing by double digits.

That was enough to put things too far away for a Milwaukee comeback. Nets GC ended up winning by 13, priming them for a push toward Season 3's playoffs.