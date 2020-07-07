Bill Russell Talks Racing Wilt Chamberlain Cross Country in His Lamborghini

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

BOSTON - 1968: Bill Russell #6 of the Boston Celtics defends against Wilt Chamberlain #13 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a game played in 1968 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1968 NBAE (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)
Dick Raphael/Getty Images

To the victor go the spoils, the old cliche goes. And Bill Russell was the ultimate victor an astonishing 11 times in his NBA career, so the spoils were pretty great.

He told one fan on Twitter that one of those spoils was a Lamborghini 400GT that he would drive while racing fellow NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain, who rocked a Maserati Ghibli. And some of those races even stretched across the country:

C'mon... how cool is that? Two titans of the game who battled countless times on the court, taking the competition to the pavement in some serious vehicles.

Imagine taking a cross-country road trip in a Lamborghini while racing one of your rivals the entire way? That's one heck of a way to see the United States. 

It's good to be an NBA legend. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Ranking Top 15 SGs This Season 📝

    @AndrewDBailey and @danfavale rank the best shooting guards as the @BR_NBA Top 100 series continues ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Top 15 SGs This Season 📝

    Andy Bailey and Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Dinwiddie Sitting Out Restart

    Nets guard tweets he won't play in Orlando after another positive COVID-19 test on Monday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dinwiddie Sitting Out Restart

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Beal Won't Play in Restart Due to Shoulder Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Beal Won't Play in Restart Due to Shoulder Injury

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Adam Silver Expresses Concern for Potential 'Hole' in Bubble

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Adam Silver Expresses Concern for Potential 'Hole' in Bubble

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report