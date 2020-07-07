Bill Russell Talks Racing Wilt Chamberlain Cross Country in His Lamborghini

Dick Raphael/Getty Images

To the victor go the spoils, the old cliche goes. And Bill Russell was the ultimate victor an astonishing 11 times in his NBA career, so the spoils were pretty great.

He told one fan on Twitter that one of those spoils was a Lamborghini 400GT that he would drive while racing fellow NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain, who rocked a Maserati Ghibli. And some of those races even stretched across the country:

C'mon... how cool is that? Two titans of the game who battled countless times on the court, taking the competition to the pavement in some serious vehicles.

Imagine taking a cross-country road trip in a Lamborghini while racing one of your rivals the entire way? That's one heck of a way to see the United States.

It's good to be an NBA legend.