Report: Rudy Gobert, CJ McCollum, More Select Social Justice Jersey Messages

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Several big names around the NBA have already chosen the message they will post on the back of their jerseys for the league's restart in Orlando, Florida, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes:

With the league returning amid ongoing protests for racial equality, players pushed for the ability to post social justice messages on their uniforms.

The NBA and NBPA eventually decided to provide a list of options for players, as reported by Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

"Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can't Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor."

Some players have criticized the list, including Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott.

"That was terrible. It was a bad list, bad choice, they didn't give players a chance to voice their opinion," Scott said, per Rich Hofmann of The Athletic.

The league and union will reportedly paint "Black Lives Matter" on the courts at each arena at the Walt Disney World Resort, per Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.