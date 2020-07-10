Eagles' DeSean Jackson Fined for Detrimental Conduct After Anti-Semitic Posts

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have fined receiver DeSean Jackson after he posted anti-Semitic messages on social media.

The Eagles announced they have "penalized" Jackson for conduct detrimental to the team in a statement released Friday:

ESPN's Tim McManus reported Jackson was fined and that he "intends to donate a significant portion of his fine to Jewish community efforts."

Jackson made headlines when he posted a quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler to his Instagram account:

He also shared quotes from Louis Farrakhan, who has been criticized for anti-Semitic behavior throughout his time as leader of the Nation of Islam.



The receiver later apologized in a statement and in a video on social media:

The Eagles released a statement calling the messages "absolutely appalling."

Philadelphia said it would evaluate the situation and take "appropriate action," which was seen with the latest move.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the organization first had to determine how this situation would affect his contract, which featured $4.8 million in guaranteed salary for 2020.

Jackson is going into the second year of his second stint with the Eagles after a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last March. The 33-year-old showcased his upside in Week 1 last season, totaling eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

A core muscle injury derailed his season, however, resulting in just two more games and one more catch.

The wideout is an impact player on the field when healthy, earning three Pro Bowl selections while leading the NFL in yards per catch four different times in his career. He is one of five active players with over 10,000 career receiving yards.