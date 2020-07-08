7 WWE Superstars Who Would Be Game-Changers in AEW

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

All Elite Wrestling has existed for a little more than a year and has already cemented itself as the No. 2 promotion in the United States.

Getting a couple of big names such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley has helped, but it was the television deal with TNT that solidified it as a real competitor to WWE.

Companies such as Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and many others have TV deals that are either on obscure networks or only air regionally.

While AEW has relied heavily on former WWE stars, it has spent just as much time showcasing talents who have never had this kind of national stage previously. Stars such as Britt Baker, Private Party, Orange Cassidy and Hikaru Shida have all grown in popularity thanks to how they have been featured on Dynamite.

However, AEW is only competing against NXT on Wednesday nights and isn't winning the ratings battle by a large margin every week; in fact, NXT has had higher ratings a few times recently.

If AEW wants to gain the viewership numbers to overtake Raw or SmackDown, it needs a big star.

When WCW began beating WWE during the Monday Night War, a big part of it had to do with Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan bringing fans to Nitro. AEW needs someone who can move the needle like that, and there are several WWE Superstars who could help in that regard.