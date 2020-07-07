Adam Silver Expresses Concern for Potential 'Hole' in Bubble at NBA Restart

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday he will be especially concerned if players begin testing positive for the coronavirus after the initial quarantine period.

Silver broke down his mindset in an interview with Fortune Brainstorm Health, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

"We won't be surprised when they first come down to Orlando if we have some additional players test positive. What would be most concerning is once players enter this campus and then go through our quarantine period, then if they were to test positive or if we were to have any positive tests, we would know we would have an issue.

"... We would know that there's in essence a hole in our bubble or that our quarantine or our campus is not working in some way. So that would be very concerning."

Players began undergoing testing last week, resulting in 25 positive tests out of a pool of 351.

Multiple players have already announced they will not take part in the restarted season in Orlando because of positive COVID-19 tests, including Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan. Bradley Beal is among those who are opting out for other reasons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Those who are competing will arrive in Orlando starting Tuesday and get tested once again. All players and team personnel will then have to quarantine for at least two days before preparing for games, which will begin July 30.

The league is hoping its strict protocols will help keep those inside the "bubble" safe from infection, although there is always a chance of spread during a pandemic.

Silver said in June it would take a "significant spread" of COVID-19 to cause the NBA to shutdown its season once again.