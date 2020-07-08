Workday Charity Open 2020: Odds, Tee Times, TV Schedule and Predictions

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The PGA Tour begins its two-week stay in Ohio with the Workday Charity Open.

The tournament has replaced the John Deere Classic on the schedule and serves as a precursor to The Memorial at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

There is a good chance we could see a fifth winner in five tournaments since the resumption of the tour, with Bryson DeChambeau taking the week off.

Justin Thomas is listed as one of the pre-tournament favorites, and he is one of four players to win this season as a favorite, per ESPN's David Bearman.

Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Cantlay are among the other notable names in the field who are searching for their first victories since play resumed in June.

Workday Charity Open Information

Dates: July 9-12

Video Play Button Videos you might like

TV Schedule: Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday 3-6 p.m. ET; Saturday, Sunday 1-3 p.m. ET), CBS (Saturday, Sunday 3-6 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: GolfChannel.com, CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com and featured groups on PGA Tour Live.

Tee Times: All tee times for Thursday and Friday can be found on PGATour.com.

Odds

Justin Thomas (+1,200; bet $100 to win $1,200)

Brooks Koepka (+1,200)

Patrick Cantlay (+1,200)

Hideki Matsuyama (+1,500)

Jon Rahm (+1,500)

Justin Rose (+2,000)

Xander Schauffele (+2,000)

Viktor Hovland (+2,200)

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Predictions

Patrick Cantlay Bests Other Tournament Favorites

Before he defends his title at The Memorial, Cantlay has a chance to add another strong performance at Muirfield Village to his resume.

The 28-year-old has produced a card in the 60s in seven of his last eight rounds at the course, which led to a victory in 2019 and a fourth-place finish in 2018.

Those numbers are far more consistent than what Koepka and Thomas have put up in Ohio.

Koepka has finished in 31st and 52nd in his two appearances at Muirfield Village, while Thomas missed three cuts sandwiched around a pair of top-10 marks.

Cantlay also comes into the tournament off four rounds in the 60s at the Travelers Championship. If he can combine that form with his recent success on the course, he could be on the first page of the leaderboard come Sunday and above the other two co-favorites.

Viktor Hovland Remains Consistent In Hunt For Win

Viktor Hovland is one of a select few golfers to participate in every tournament since the restart of the PGA Tour at the Charles Schwab Challenge four weeks ago.

The 22-year-old, who played his collegiate golf at Oklahoma State, has not finished lower than 25th in his last four starts.

That is an improvement from an up-and-down string of results in the opening part of the PGA Tour season in which missed three cuts, finished 10th at The Greenbrier and won the Puerto Rico Open.

Hovland has three rounds of 70 or worse in the last four tournaments, with one of those being a first-round 70 in the first competition after the game's hiatus.

Since there is a large sample size of results to base his performance off, the Norwegian has to be considered an intriguing bet to win the Workday Charity Open at +2,200.

At minimum, Hovland could be a cornerstone of fantasy lineups and considered in top-10 or top-20 prop bets.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com

