Eduardo Rodriguez Among 4 Red Sox Players to Test Positive for COVID-19

Eduardo Rodriguez, Bobby Dalbec, Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor were the four Boston Red Sox players who tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday.

"(Rodriguez) wants to be ready for Opening Day but we’ll have to see how it goes," Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke told reporters Tuesday. "The medical team will follow him, give him instructions basically on how to stay in shape. But it just depends on how long this thing goes, when we can get the negative test from him and when he can come up and join us."

Rodriguez is coming off a career year in 2019, posting a 19-6 record with a 3.81 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. He was originally slotted in as Boston's Opening Day starter.

"I told him that," Roenicke said. "I know I didn’t mention it to you guys. Probably the next day or so I would have told you guys. So just unfortunate that we may not be able to still do it. We’ll have to wait and see."

Nathan Eovaldi will likely get the start if Rodriguez is not available for the Red Sox's season opener July 24.

Hernandez and Taylor are bullpen arms, and it's unclear if they will be available for opening day. Dalbec is a power-hitting corner infielder who is part of the Red Sox's 60-man roster.