Kyrie Irving Produces '#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor' Special, Calls for Action

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is working with PlayersTV to produce a television program centered around the killing of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police.

#SAYHERNAME: BREONNA TAYLOR will air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on PlayersTV's digital and broadcast channels. Irving discussed the project in a press release:

"In a time when society is calling out police brutality, social injustices, and systemic racism, it is critical to magnify how these unjust behaviors and practices are directly impacting Black women. I stand for Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, and the countless women whose names are never said but have shared the same unfortunate fate. I will continue to champion those who are working to enact change for and to empower Black, Native, Indigenous, Hispanic, and women of color. I am equally committed to creating platforms like the #SAYHERNAME: Breonna Taylor special, that provides support, solutions, and sustainable impact."

On March 13, members of the Louisville Metro Police Department entered Taylor's apartment as part of a narcotics investigation and shot her at least eight times. The department said officers knocked on Taylor's door to announce their presence and their intention to serve a warrant. Her family disputed that assertion as part of a wrongful death suit.

The department fired Det. Brett Hankison for his role in Taylor's killing in late June. None of the officers involved have been charged with a crime.

The WNBA and Women's National Basketball Players Association reached an agreement that will allow players to wear the names of "women who have died in connection to police action or alleged racial violence" when the league starts its 2020 season, per ESPN's Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne on Monday.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears reported Friday that "Say Her Name" is also one of the approved phrases that NBA players can wear on their jerseys when the league resumes its 2019-20 season.