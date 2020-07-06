Bubba Wallace Endorsement Contract Announced by Beats by Dre After Trump Tweet

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 05: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 05, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace signed an endorsement deal with Beats by Dre.

The announcement came after Wallace was a target of President Donald Trump on Twitter. Trump falsely accused Wallace of staging a hoax in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway and asked whether the driver had apologized:

Wallace addressed Trump's tweet hours later:

NASCAR announced June 22 it had launched an investigation after discovering a rope tied like a noose in the garage stall of Wallace's team. The FBI looked into the matter as well and found that the rope had been tied in that fashion since at least last October, well before Wallace would have been assigned the garage.

Many initially wondered whether Wallace was the victim of retaliation after he had called for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from its events.

Speaking with reporters last month, NASCAR President Steve Phelps defended how the organization initially handled the situation because officials thought at the time "one of our drivers had been threatened."

"Anyone who would suggest this was a hoax, I find personally offensive," Phelps said, per ESPN's Marty Smith. "I don't know how people think that way."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    New @BR_NBA Top 100 Series 📝

    🗓 Monday-Friday: Top 15 at each position ⭐️ Saturday: Top 100 players this season

    @AndrewDBailey and @danfavale start by ranking this season's top 15 PGs ahead of the restart ✍️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    New @BR_NBA Top 100 Series 📝

    Andy Bailey and Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Power-Ranking the MLB Ballparks ✍️

    We rank Fenway, Wrigley and all 30 parks ahead of the 2020 season

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Power-Ranking the MLB Ballparks ✍️

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    What Protests Mean for NFL

    Jerry Jones’ silence. Josh Norman's activism. NFL players talk about the impact of this historic moment 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    What Protests Mean for NFL

    Kalyn Kahler
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Signs 10-Year Extension 🚨

    Super Bowl MVP signs a $503M extension that gives him the richest deal in sports history (Schefter)

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Mahomes Signs 10-Year Extension 🚨

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report