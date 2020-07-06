Bubba Wallace Endorsement Contract Announced by Beats by Dre After Trump Tweet

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace signed an endorsement deal with Beats by Dre.

The announcement came after Wallace was a target of President Donald Trump on Twitter. Trump falsely accused Wallace of staging a hoax in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway and asked whether the driver had apologized:

Wallace addressed Trump's tweet hours later:

NASCAR announced June 22 it had launched an investigation after discovering a rope tied like a noose in the garage stall of Wallace's team. The FBI looked into the matter as well and found that the rope had been tied in that fashion since at least last October, well before Wallace would have been assigned the garage.

Many initially wondered whether Wallace was the victim of retaliation after he had called for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from its events.

Speaking with reporters last month, NASCAR President Steve Phelps defended how the organization initially handled the situation because officials thought at the time "one of our drivers had been threatened."

"Anyone who would suggest this was a hoax, I find personally offensive," Phelps said, per ESPN's Marty Smith. "I don't know how people think that way."