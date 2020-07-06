Bubba Wallace Endorsement Contract Announced by Beats by Dre After Trump Tweet

Bubba Wallace Endorsement Contract Announced by Beats by Dre After Trump TweetJuly 7, 2020
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace signed an endorsement deal with Beats by Dre.
The announcement came after Wallace was a target of President Donald Trump on Twitter. Trump falsely accused Wallace of staging a hoax in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway and asked whether the driver had apologized:
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!
Wallace addressed Trump's tweet hours later:
NASCAR announced June 22 it had launched an investigation after discovering a rope tied like a noose in the garage stall of Wallace's team. The FBI looked into the matter as well and found that the rope had been tied in that fashion since at least last October, well before Wallace would have been assigned the garage.
Many initially wondered whether Wallace was the victim of retaliation after he had called for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from its events.
Speaking with reporters last month, NASCAR President Steve Phelps defended how the organization initially handled the situation because officials thought at the time "one of our drivers had been threatened."
"Anyone who would suggest this was a hoax, I find personally offensive," Phelps said, per ESPN's Marty Smith. "I don't know how people think that way."
