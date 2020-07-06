WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 6

2 of 5

Ziggler came out at McIntyre's request but he did not reveal which stipulation he picked for Extreme Rules, Instead, he brought out Heath Slater. The recently released star talked about their history together from trainees to Superstars.

The One-Man Band spoke about watching McIntyre win the WWE title from Brock Lesnar from his couch as he shed tears of joy for his friend. Slater said he called McIntyre every day after he was released all those years ago but that same courtesy was not returned when he was let go a couple of months ago. He said having kids isn't a gimmick for him. It's real.

He said McIntyre owes him a the match he promised him before he was released. McIntyre said he didn't want to fight but Slater slapped him to make him accept.

After the break, Slater managed to get the jump on the WWE champion before McIntyre put him down with one Claymore for the easiest win he has had in weeks. Ziggler attacked Slater but McIntyre made the save. He helped his former 3MB teammate up and they embraced.

Grade: B+ (Promo) D (Match)

Analysis

Slater has mostly been used as a comedic character in the past but when he gets the opportunity to deliver a serious promo, he always delivers.

It is a little strange for WWE to use a recently released star as part of a storyline but if it was going to be anyone, Slater was the right choice.

However, WWE used him as a jobber instead of giving him a chance to shine against the top star in the company before he is able to start working for another promotion. It would have given him a nice boost and wouldn't have hurt McIntyre's momentum one bit.

The hug at the end was nice but if WWE is going to bring in someone it just fired, it should at least let them look good.