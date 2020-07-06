WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 6

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 6July 7, 2020
This week's Raw puts us two weeks away from Extreme Rules on July 19, so almost every segment from this week's show was devoted to building up the pay-per-view.
Kevin Owens returned to Raw this week to host the man he defeated at WrestleMania 36, Seth Rollins, on an episode of The KO Show.
Rollins also teamed up with Murphy to take on Aleister Black and the recently medically cleared Rey Mysterio in a tag match.
Big Show was back this week to team up with The Viking Raiders to battle Randy Orton, Andrade and Angel Garza.
Let's take a look at what happened on this week's Raw.
Heath Slater vs. Drew McIntyre
Ziggler came out at McIntyre's request but he did not reveal which stipulation he picked for Extreme Rules, Instead, he brought out Heath Slater. The recently released star talked about their history together from trainees to Superstars.
The One-Man Band spoke about watching McIntyre win the WWE title from Brock Lesnar from his couch as he shed tears of joy for his friend. Slater said he called McIntyre every day after he was released all those years ago but that same courtesy was not returned when he was let go a couple of months ago. He said having kids isn't a gimmick for him. It's real.
He said McIntyre owes him a the match he promised him before he was released. McIntyre said he didn't want to fight but Slater slapped him to make him accept.
After the break, Slater managed to get the jump on the WWE champion before McIntyre put him down with one Claymore for the easiest win he has had in weeks. Ziggler attacked Slater but McIntyre made the save. He helped his former 3MB teammate up and they embraced.
Grade: B+ (Promo) D (Match)
Analysis
Slater has mostly been used as a comedic character in the past but when he gets the opportunity to deliver a serious promo, he always delivers.
It is a little strange for WWE to use a recently released star as part of a storyline but if it was going to be anyone, Slater was the right choice.
However, WWE used him as a jobber instead of giving him a chance to shine against the top star in the company before he is able to start working for another promotion. It would have given him a nice boost and wouldn't have hurt McIntyre's momentum one bit.
The hug at the end was nice but if WWE is going to bring in someone it just fired, it should at least let them look good.
Sasha Banks vs. Kairi Sane
Sasha Banks and Bayley were out after the break to talk about being the best WWE has to offer in any division. It was their usual braggadocious promo.
Asuka eventually made her way out to address her challenger at Extreme Rules. She said The Boss doesn't stand a chance against her. Bayley spoke up for her friend and put her up for another match, which led to Asuka bringing out Kairi Sane.
After a commercial, The Boss rushed Sane to take control right away. The Pirate Princess leveled her with a right hand and unloaded with a series of strikes to the body that almost sent Banks out of the ring.
She locked in the octopus submission before rolling Bank up for a near fall. Banks and Sane were trading offense after a second commercial break. The Boss regained the upper hand and kept it for a long time.
Sane drilled her with a spear as she started to build up a head of steam. She was about to win when Bayley interfered to cause a disqualification. Asuka and Sane got the last laugh.
Grade: B+
Analysis
It's always great to see Sane, especially after she has been off of television for the past several weeks. She didn't look like she missed a day with how well she performed.
This was a competitive bout that allowed both women to shine. WWE gave them a lot of time and they used it wisely.
The Boss continues to be one of the bright spots in the women's division. She is great in the ring and one of the best on the mic. She was able to show off both sets of skills on Monday. This set up Bayley vs. Asuka for later in the show.
Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy and Seth Rollins
Before he brought Rollins out for his interview, Owens took the opportunity to get rid of the chairs in the ring. He was clearly expecting this to go sour right away. Rollins feigned excitement at being invited to the KO Show and asked Owens how his ankle was after it was hurt during their WrestleMania encounter.
The Prize Fighter presented Rollins with a gift to commemorate their 'Mania encounter. It was the shirt he wore when he defeated The Monday Night Messiah. Rollins tossed it out of the ring and said he didn't give a damn about Owens or his show. He just came out to challenge Mysterio to a match at Extreme Rules.
The Messiah thought he could recruit Owens to his cause and offered to show him his purpose. Mr. 619 came out and accepted Rollins' challenge. KO offered to be Mysterio's partner since Black was found backstage after an attack. Murphy attacked Owens but Mysterio made the save.
We returned from the break to see the match already in progress. Mysterio and Murphy had an exciting exchange of offense. Rollins got in Dominik's face at one point and gauged his eye before Mysterio could stop him. After a break, The Messiah was in firm control.
The Dutch Destroyer came out as Rollins was preparing to attack Dom again. This allowed Mysterio to pick up the win while Dominik got some retribution of his own.
Grade: B (Promo) B (Match)
Analysis
Owens and Rollins are great together and this segment was a good continuation of their WrestleMania feud without fully restarting the program. The only thing that didn't work was Rollins thinking he could recruit Owens. He should be smart enough to know KO would never accept.
The match that followed was good if a little predictable. The moment Rollins attacked Dominik is what helped it become more than just another random encounter between rivals. It made this feel more personal.
Winning gave Mysterio the choice of stipulations for his match against Rollins at Extreme Rules. He chose an Eye for an Eye match, whatever that is.
MVP and Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet
MVP and Bobby Lashley came to the ring with a table and what was clearly a title underneath a black cloth. MVP talked about Apollo Crews and how disrespectful he has been in recent weeks.
Mr. 305 then unveiled the new United States Championship and said it would officially be his after he beats Crews at Extreme Rules. The All Mighty said he was declaring MVP the new champion now and put the title around his waist. This brought out Ricochet and Cedric Alexander.
The high-flyers said a few words before clearing them out of the ring to send us to a break. When we returned, all four men were preparing for a tag match.
MVP was still wearing his suit but Lashley was doing most of the heavy lifting anyway. The powerhouse dominated Alexander until he was able to tag Ricochet for a double team combo.
After a decent back and forth contest, The All Mighty scored the win with a massive Spear to Ricochet.
Grade: C+
Analysis
The new U.S. title definitely has a different look than the previous belt. Whether that is a good thing or not will depend how you personally feel about both designs.
The match that followed the reveal was relatively tame. Lashley and MVP dominating the majority of the action was not surprising at all. Ricochet and Alexander have been waiting for a chance to shine but this wasn't it.