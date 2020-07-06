Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Raiders Made Contract Offer to Star Free Agent

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a contract offer to pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, according to Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan.

Head coach Jon Gruden reportedly "really wants him" and is hoping to up the offer, per Lammey, although the front office is apparently holding back. There are two or three teams with better offers at the moment.

Clowney remains a free agent despite earning three Pro Bowl selections in the last four years. He is coming off a disappointing 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks, totaling just three sacks in 13 games while dealing with a core muscle injury.

