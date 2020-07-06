Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Raiders Made Contract Offer to Star Free Agent

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2020

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a contract offer to pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, according to Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan.

Head coach Jon Gruden reportedly "really wants him" and is hoping to up the offer, per Lammey, although the front office is apparently holding back. There are two or three teams with better offers at the moment.

Clowney remains a free agent despite earning three Pro Bowl selections in the last four years. He is coming off a disappointing 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks, totaling just three sacks in 13 games while dealing with a core muscle injury.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    🚨 Mahomes Signs 10-Year Deal

    Super Bowl MVP just signed an extension that keeps him in Kansas City through 2031 (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    🚨 Mahomes Signs 10-Year Deal

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Why QB Committees Could Become the NFL's Next Trend

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why QB Committees Could Become the NFL's Next Trend

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Clowney-Raiders Rumors More Fantasy Than Reality at Moment

    Las Vegas Raiders logo
    Las Vegas Raiders

    Clowney-Raiders Rumors More Fantasy Than Reality at Moment

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Why Las Vegas Is the Perfect Fit for the Raiders

    Las Vegas Raiders logo
    Las Vegas Raiders

    Why Las Vegas Is the Perfect Fit for the Raiders

    SI.com
    via SI.com