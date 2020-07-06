Bubba Wallace Responds to Donald Trump's False Claim Noose Incident Was a 'Hoax'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2020

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (43) stands during the national anthem before a NASCAR auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace tweeted a message to "the next generation" in response to President Donald Trump on Twitter Monday:

It comes after Trump called on Wallace to apologize for accepting the support from other drivers who stood by him after a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway.

The president falsely claimed it was a "hoax," but the FBI determined that there was a rope tied into a noose in the garage, though it wasn't directly placed there as a hate crime. Other drivers showed support for Wallace that week, walking alongside him and pushing his car to the track. 

    

