Report: WWE SummerSlam Moved from Boston to Performance Center amid COVID-19

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Mick Foley talks with WWE SummerSlam 2015 host Jon Stewart at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)
JP Yim/Getty Images

WWE will reportedly move this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view from Boston to the Performance Center in Orlando. 

Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported the change of plans, which was long expected after Boston mayor Marty Walsh announced an extension of the ban on large gatherings in the city through the end of summer. 

SummerSlam was slated to take place Aug. 23 at Boston's TD Garden.

This will be the first time SummerSlam has not been held at an arena or stadium. WWE has been broadcasting its weekly programs from the Performance Center without fan attendance since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. The company has allowed wrestlers to act as the "fans" in the crowd at recent tapings to give broadcasts a better atmosphere.

It remains unclear when WWE will be allowed to return to a regular touring schedule. Large gatherings remain essentially banned across the United States, and areas like Texas and Florida, which began their reopening periods ahead of most states, have seen large spikes in COVID-19 cases.

The most likely scenario is WWE continuing with the status quo until there is a vaccine or more reliable treatment options. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Around the WWE Universe 👊

    ✍️ Latest on Mysterio's contract 👀 Shayna Baszler returning? 🗣️ Sasha calls out Booker T

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe 👊

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Monday Night Raw Predictions 🔮

    Picks for Champion vs. Champion clash and more

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Monday Night Raw Predictions 🔮

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    The Greatest PPVs of the Last Decade

    Ranking the WWE's best events since 2010 📲

    WWE logo
    WWE

    The Greatest PPVs of the Last Decade

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

    🦂 Slim chance Sting makes his return ❌ WWE, AEW should avoid Blanchard ✌️ Omega, Page overstaying welcome

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report