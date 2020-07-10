WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 10

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 10July 10, 2020
Just one week ahead of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Friday Night SmackDown promised a pair of huge tag team matches starring SmackDown's pair of tag team champions on its July 10 edition.
The New Day put the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line against the formidable duo of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Kofi Kingston and Big E have struggled to combat these technical performers, but they could no longer lose without consequences.
In a non-title rematch, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross wanted to get one up on Sasha Banks and Bayley. The WWE women's tag team champions have dominated all three brands, but The Goddess and her best friend remain one of WWE's best female tag teams.
After a controversial segment last week where Sheamus once again taunted Jeff Hardy over his alcoholism, The Miz and John Morrison invited The Charismatic Enigma on Miz TV to address this growing rivalry.
In preparation for the Wyatt Swamp Fight, the blue brand promised to replay the first battle between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at WWE Money in the Bank.
SmackDown has been chaotic in recent weeks as blue brand talent continue to look for fresh opportunities. Those that stand out could be champions and mainstays far beyond the summer.
Miz Taunts Jeff Hardy into Bar Fight vs. Sheamus at Extreme Rules; Miz vs. Hardy
The Miz and John Morrison introduced Jeff Hardy, taunting him through a video package about his failures with Sheamus. The A-Lister told The Charismatic Enigma that he needed to face his fears and take down The Celtic Warrior for good in a "bar fight". Hardy accepted then challenged Miz and Morrison to a match.
The A-Lister accepted the fight. Miz dominated much of this contest, but The Charismatic Enigma found his second wind when it mattered. He hit a series of his signature moves and connected on the Twist of Fate.
As he prepared for the Swanton Bomb, Sheamus appeared on the titantron to taunt. The distraction almost allowed Miz to roll up Hardy. Instead, The Charismatic Enigma reversed the pressure, stacking up Miz for three.
Result
Hardy def. Miz by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Analysis
Hardy has never been great on the mic. It shows working off more charismatic performers like Miz. The opener was largely unnecessary. Last week, the "bar fight" should have been set up instead of on this show without Sheamus.
Miz has seriously improved in the ring, but he still is not made to carry contests. He had to do all the work in this match, and it made this overlong clash lag. Hardy played the underdog throughout, despite his status as a supposed future title contender.