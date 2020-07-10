WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 10

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Just one week ahead of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Friday Night SmackDown promised a pair of huge tag team matches starring SmackDown's pair of tag team champions on its July 10 edition.

The New Day put the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line against the formidable duo of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Kofi Kingston and Big E have struggled to combat these technical performers, but they could no longer lose without consequences.

In a non-title rematch, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross wanted to get one up on Sasha Banks and Bayley. The WWE women's tag team champions have dominated all three brands, but The Goddess and her best friend remain one of WWE's best female tag teams.

After a controversial segment last week where Sheamus once again taunted Jeff Hardy over his alcoholism, The Miz and John Morrison invited The Charismatic Enigma on Miz TV to address this growing rivalry.

In preparation for the Wyatt Swamp Fight, the blue brand promised to replay the first battle between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at WWE Money in the Bank.

SmackDown has been chaotic in recent weeks as blue brand talent continue to look for fresh opportunities. Those that stand out could be champions and mainstays far beyond the summer.