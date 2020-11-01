    Jalen Ramsey Ruled Out with Illness by Rams After Exiting vs. Dolphins

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2020
    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Los Angeles Rams runs to the side line in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins because of an illness.

    Steve Wyche of NFL Network reported the illness is not related to COVID-19.  

    The team announced after kickoff that he was questionable to play, via NFL.com

    Ramsey quickly emerged as one of the NFL's top corners after the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft. The Jags traded him to the Rams in October for a trio of picks, including a pair of first rounders, amid conflicts with head coach Doug Marrone.

    The 26-year-old Florida State product recorded 243 total tackles, 49 passes defended, 10 interceptions, three forced fumbles and a touchdown in 60 appearances across his first four seasons. He's tallied one interception and three passes defended in his first seven games of 2020.

    He's remained mostly durable throughout his NFL career. He appeared in all 48 of the Jaguars' regular-season games in his first three years. He missed four games in 2019, however, three with a back injury in Jacksonville and one with a knee injury after the move to L.A.

    David Long Jr. figures to get the first crack at additional playing time opposite starter Troy Hill. It'll also create more opportunities for Darious Williams in passing situations.

    Ramsey is one of the league's most valuable defenders, and the Rams don't feature much proven depth at the position, which could spell trouble for the team's pass defense in his absence.

