NBA Rumors: Analyzing Latest on Tyrese Haliburton, Devin Booker Trade Buzz

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in an unusual position as they look to the next full season of basketball. They put together five straight trips to the NBA Finals, but injuries and key departures sunk them all the way to the bottom of the league standings (15-50) in their pandemic-shortened season. The mission will be to reclaim their status as NBA royalty, rather than maintain it.

The Warriors can jump-start that process with the 2020 draft, which is scheduled for Aug. 25. They are guaranteed a top-five selection.

According to ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony, the "Warriors are high on" Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a sophomore.

Haliburton is No. 3 on the big board compiled by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, while Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has him at No. 13, though he does note Haliburton "could get top-five looks" based on fit.

On Saturday, the New York Post's Marc Berman shed some more light on why pro scouts like Haliburton's game, as well as a weakness: "Some scouts love Haliburton's basketball IQ, outside shooting, playmaking and defense. But he's not the kind of ball-handler who can race to the hole. That's not his strength."

The Warriors already have an excellent ball-handler in Stephen Curry, so it stands to reason the team sees Haliburton as someone who can play alongside him as yet another shooting threat (41.9 percent from three), or use his excellent vision to make the extra pass and also run the second unit.

While Warriors fans might be hoping the team is able to get a top-three pick and grab a big man like James Wiseman, Haliburton is a solid option if they want someone who can contribute in multiple ways immediately and possibly groom as an heir apparent to the likes of Curry or Klay Thompson.

While we're on the topic of perimeter players, there's some chatter surrounding the future of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

According to Berman, Booker's relationship with New York Knicks president Leon Rose makes a trade to Madison Square Garden a possibility:

"However, since Leon Rose was hired as president, the player to watch out for most is Suns combo guard Devin Booker, according to league sources. If Rose hires Tom Thibodeau, [Karl-Anthony] Towns—a former Rose client—no longer makes sense because of their history.

"Booker and Towns were Rose clients who played at Kentucky, which means Knicks adviser William Wesley is close to each. Rose has done well with Kentucky standouts because of Wesley.

"Booker, 23, made his first All-Star Game in February. Recent rumblings are Booker could get tired of the perennial losing in Phoenix, which is run by a thrifty owner in Robert Sarver."

In five seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Booker has been a combustible scorer and a great facilitator. CBS Sports HQ noted his potential for greatness based on his most recent campaigns:

Unfortunately, Booker hasn't enjoyed much team success. The Suns are 26-39 so far this season and are headed to the bubble in Orlando, Florida, for the restart, but that represents their best showing since Booker's arrival.

The Knicks, of course, have been disappointing for years now, but if Booker's relationship is souring with the Suns, he might start angling for a change of scenery. A potentially rough campaign would presumably be easier to stomach in the nation's top media market, where Booker would be far less likely to (at least initially) get snubbed for All-Star games.