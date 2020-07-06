NHL Rumors: Latest on Brent Seabrook's Injury Rehab, Tim Stutzle's Draft Stock

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The 2019-20 NHL season may be less than a month away from returning. If all goes to plan, then games will start taking place August 1, according to TSN's Frank Seravalli.

So, with hockey getting closer to being back, there's sure to be plenty of news regarding the 24 teams that will be in action when players return to the ice in the hub cities. And although the offseason and NHL draft will be pushed back to the end of the resumed season, there will likely still continue to be buzz about what could happen in the months to come.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NHL.

Seabrook could be back in action soon

After playing 32 games for the Chicago Blackhawks this season, Brent Seabrook needed to take time off to get healthy. Now, after undergoing surgeries on his right shoulder and both his hips, the 35-year-old defenseman could be back on the ice soon. And not just to practice or to get ready for 2020-21.

According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, Seabrook is "planning to attempt to play if the season returns, according to a source," as he'll look to help the Blackhawks make a run through the expanded 24-team NHL playoffs. Chicago is set to be the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference and would take on the No. 5-seeded Edmonton Oilers.

With uncertainty around the NHL as a whole after the season was suspended in mid-March, the Blackhawks appeared to be uncertain themselves about whether Seabrook returning was a possibility.

"Just a month ago, the Blackhawks didn't think Seabrook would be far enough in his rehab to be considered an option," Powers wrote, "but he's made strides and has expressed his desire to try to play again this season."

Powers added that Seabrook has been skating, but he "hasn't been cleared for contact yet," while Blackhawks training camp is expected to begin July 13.

Seabrook has spent his entire 15-year NHL career with Chicago, serving as a solid contributor on defense and helping the franchise win three Stanley Cups. This season, he had three goals and an assist. But in his first 14 seasons, he never had less than 20 points in a campaign and played 78 or more games 12 times.

The Blackhawks would have plenty of defensive depth if Seabrook returns, so they may have some decisions to make regarding who to include on their top lines.

Kings may be leaning toward Stutzle at No. 2

While Alexis Lafreniere is likely going to be the first player selected in the 2020 NHL draft, we won't know which team will be taking him until the second phase of the draft lottery. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings own the No. 2 overall pick, but it's not clear who they'll be taking, although it's likely a decision between two players.

Quinton Byfield and Tim Stutzle have been projected by many to be the second and third players off the board following Lafreniere, but the Kings could have a tough time choosing between them. Byfield is a 6'4" Canadian center who plays for the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL, while Stutzle is a 6-foot left winger who plays for Adler Mannheim of the DEL.

According to Hailey Salvian of The Athletic, Los Angeles may be leaning in one direction.

There has been some chatter that the LA Kings, who own the No. 2 pick, are higher on the German forward than Byfield, and that could make the latter available to the Senators at third overall.

As Salvian pointed out, it's likely that Byfield or Stutzle will go to Ottawa at No. 3, and that will all depend on what Los Angeles decides to do with the previous pick. Regardless of who the Kings take, they'll be getting a talented prospect who could develop into a top player in the years to come, as will the Senators.

With the 2019-20 season scheduled to resume later this summer, the draft likely won't take place until October, assuming that the season is able to be completed. If that's the case, then there will be plenty of time for the Kings, Senators and the rest of the league to contemplate what to do with their first-round selections.