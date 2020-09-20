Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert Won't Return for 49ers vs. Jets with Injuries

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers could be without two of their most important offensive players.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee) were both ruled out of the remainder for Sunday's game versus the New York Jets, according to the 49ers.

Garoppolo was taken into the locker room for X-rays, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic:

Those injuries coincided with defensive lineman Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas also leaving Sunday's game with knee injuries.

The 28-year-old Garoppolo is coming off his first full healthy season as a starting quarterback in the NFL. He threw for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the Niners as they claimed the NFC championship.

For some, though, his performance in Super Bowl LIV was a stark example as to his limitations. Garoppolo finished 20-of-31 for 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

General manager John Lynch confirmed he and head coach Kyle Shanahan talked about pursuing Tom Brady in free agency but remained committed to the Eastern Illinois product going forward.

Replacing Garoppolo isn't an unfamiliar position for San Francisco since he missed all but three games in 2018 because of a torn ACL. The Niners initially turned to C.J. Beathard before he was hurt as well, forcing Nick Mullens to ascend to the starting role.

Both played reasonably well, which will provide a level of confidence about the offense without Garoppolo under center. Shanahan has earned the benefit of the doubt by now, though, so fans should remain cautiously optimistic about the idea of Beathard or Mullens as the starter, with Mullens getting the nod on Sunday.

Mostert is also a major loss. After emerging as the team's best running back in the second half of the year and the postseason, he started 2020 off with a bang, with 23 carries for 148 yards and a score as well as six receptions for 110 yards and another touchdown in two games.

While he's out, Jerick McKinnon and Tevin Coleman will split backfield duties.