Fantasy Football 2020: Updated PPR Rankings, Top WR Sleepers to Know

The beauty of fantasy football is that there are many different ways to play, and it's not difficult to find a format that suits your style.

One of the most popular scoring formats is points-per-reception. While the concept of PPR leagues is fairly self-explanatory, the format isn't always the easiest to navigate, especially for novice managers.

It's easy to grasp the idea that high-volume pass-catchers such as receiver Michael Thomas, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end Travis Kelce should be targeted early, but understanding added PPR value for players drafted in the middle-to-late rounds can be a little trickier.

Here, we'll examine some potential late-round sleepers at the wide receiver position and why they could emerge as key pieces of a championship fantasy team.

First, though, we'll run down the latest PPR rankings.

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings, PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

3. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

5. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

8. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

10. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

16. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

17. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

21. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

22. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

23. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

24. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

25. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

27. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

28. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

29. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

31. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

32. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

33. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

34. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

36. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

37. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

38. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

39. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

40. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

41. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

42. D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

43. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

44. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

45. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

46. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

47. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

48. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

49. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

50. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

Wide Receiver Sleepers to Know for 2020

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

When it comes to evaluating potential PPR sleepers, there are two factors to prioritize: opportunity and supporting cast. Will a player have ample opportunities to catch passes? Does he have a quarterback and fellow pass-catchers who will complement his skill set?

In the case of Indianapolis Colts rookie wideout Michael Pittman Jr., the answer to both questions is yes. The team lacks a reliable No. 2 receiver opposite T.Y. Hilton, and it added a future Hall of Famer in quarterback Philip Rivers this offseason.

While Pittman will likely compete with second-year wideout Parris Campbell for playing time, his versatility, size (6'0", 225 pounds) and skill set make him a perfect fit as Indy's second option.

"I don't think he's a guy that you only have to play at one position. I think we'll be able to move him around a little bit inside, outside to be able to utilize a skill set, great matchup advantages for him and for us," receivers coach Mike Groh said, via the team's official website.

The speedy and shifty Campbell is better suited for the slot.

As the Colts' potential No. 2 receiver, Pittman could see a lot of targets, receptions and yards in 2020—especially if Indianapolis fully utilizes the talents of Rivers. The eight-time Pro Bowler threw for 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019. His second-leading receiver, Mike Williams, racked up 1,001 yards and two scores.

This suggests that while Pittman isn't going to rival a No. 1 receiver's production as a rookie, he could approach the coveted 1,000-yard mark. Given an average draft position (ADP) of 174th overall, according to FantasyPros, he could be a massive value if he even approaches that mark.

Upside is another huge factor when it comes to identifying sleepers, though it can be a little trickier to decipher.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, for example, has the potential to be a breakout player, but he'll have plenty of competition for targets in 2020. From JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington to Vance McDonald and Eric Ebron, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won't lack for targets this season.

However, what Johnson accomplished without Big Ben in 2019—59 catches for 589 yards and five touchdowns—was eye-catching and suggests he could explode if the signal-caller can stay healthy and at preinjury form.

Roethlisberger passed for 5,129 yards and 34 touchdowns two seasons ago.

Johnson's ADP is a bit higher than Pittman's at 124, but the potential reward of landing him in rounds 11-13—depending on league size—could be huge.

Other Sleepers to Know

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

Randall Cobb, Las Vegas Raiders

DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles

John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers

Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers

Albert Wilson, Miami Dolphins