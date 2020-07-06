Fantasy Football 2020: Updated PPR Rankings, Top WR Sleepers to Know

Fantasy Football 2020: Updated PPR Rankings, Top WR Sleepers to KnowJuly 6, 2020
The beauty of fantasy football is that there are many different ways to play, and it's not difficult to find a format that suits your style.
One of the most popular scoring formats is points-per-reception. While the concept of PPR leagues is fairly self-explanatory, the format isn't always the easiest to navigate, especially for novice managers.
It's easy to grasp the idea that high-volume pass-catchers such as receiver Michael Thomas, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end Travis Kelce should be targeted early, but understanding added PPR value for players drafted in the middle-to-late rounds can be a little trickier.
Here, we'll examine some potential late-round sleepers at the wide receiver position and why they could emerge as key pieces of a championship fantasy team.
First, though, we'll run down the latest PPR rankings.
2020 Fantasy Football Rankings, PPR
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
3. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
5. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
8. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
10. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
14. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
16. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
17. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
21. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
22. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
23. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
24. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
25. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
28. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
29. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
31. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
32. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
33. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
34. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
36. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
37. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
38. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
39. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
40. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
41. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
42. D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
43. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
44. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
45. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
46. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
47. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
48. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
49. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
50. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
Wide Receiver Sleepers to Know for 2020
When it comes to evaluating potential PPR sleepers, there are two factors to prioritize: opportunity and supporting cast. Will a player have ample opportunities to catch passes? Does he have a quarterback and fellow pass-catchers who will complement his skill set?
In the case of Indianapolis Colts rookie wideout Michael Pittman Jr., the answer to both questions is yes. The team lacks a reliable No. 2 receiver opposite T.Y. Hilton, and it added a future Hall of Famer in quarterback Philip Rivers this offseason.
While Pittman will likely compete with second-year wideout Parris Campbell for playing time, his versatility, size (6'0", 225 pounds) and skill set make him a perfect fit as Indy's second option.
"I don't think he's a guy that you only have to play at one position. I think we'll be able to move him around a little bit inside, outside to be able to utilize a skill set, great matchup advantages for him and for us," receivers coach Mike Groh said, via the team's official website.
The speedy and shifty Campbell is better suited for the slot.
As the Colts' potential No. 2 receiver, Pittman could see a lot of targets, receptions and yards in 2020—especially if Indianapolis fully utilizes the talents of Rivers. The eight-time Pro Bowler threw for 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019. His second-leading receiver, Mike Williams, racked up 1,001 yards and two scores.
This suggests that while Pittman isn't going to rival a No. 1 receiver's production as a rookie, he could approach the coveted 1,000-yard mark. Given an average draft position (ADP) of 174th overall, according to FantasyPros, he could be a massive value if he even approaches that mark.
Upside is another huge factor when it comes to identifying sleepers, though it can be a little trickier to decipher.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, for example, has the potential to be a breakout player, but he'll have plenty of competition for targets in 2020. From JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington to Vance McDonald and Eric Ebron, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won't lack for targets this season.
However, what Johnson accomplished without Big Ben in 2019—59 catches for 589 yards and five touchdowns—was eye-catching and suggests he could explode if the signal-caller can stay healthy and at preinjury form.
Roethlisberger passed for 5,129 yards and 34 touchdowns two seasons ago.
Johnson's ADP is a bit higher than Pittman's at 124, but the potential reward of landing him in rounds 11-13—depending on league size—could be huge.
Other Sleepers to Know
Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders
Randall Cobb, Las Vegas Raiders
DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles
John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals
Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers
Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers
Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers
Albert Wilson, Miami Dolphins
