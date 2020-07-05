Report: Bucks Shut Down Practice Facility After Receiving COVID-19 Test Results

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks closed their practice facility "after receiving results of a Friday round of coronavirus testing," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported the Bucks are expected to keep the facility closed until after they travel to Orlando, Florida, on Thursday for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps laid out the details of the NBA's COVID-19 protocol to prepare for the "bubble" at Walt Disney World Resort.

The process is laid out over six phases. Phase 2 began on June 23, at which point players would be tested for the coronavirus every other day. The NBA announced it had registered nine new positive tests out of 344 players from June 24 to 29 and 10 tests from 884 team staff members from June 23 to 29.

With the start of Phase 3 this past Wednesday, players were required to attend individual workouts at their respective team facilities.

Wojnarowski reported on June 30 the Denver Nuggets were closing their facilities because two members of their 35-person traveling party tested positive for COVID-19. Ethan J. Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network reported the Miami Heat were taking the same step after a positive test was flagged.

According to Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets temporarily shuttered their practice facility as well last month. Nets stars DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie confirmed they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Bucks own the NBA's best record (53-12) and Giannis Antetokounmpo could potentially capture his second straight Most Valuable Player award, making Milwaukee one of the top favorites to win the 2020 Finals.

Caesars Palace lists the Bucks' championship odds at +275 (bet $100 to win $275), the second-best behind only the Los Angeles Lakers (+180).