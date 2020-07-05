The Basketball Tournament 2020 Results: Sideline Cancer Advances to Round of 16

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

As basketball fans eagerly await the NBA's return in late July, The Basketball Tournament offers a solid alternative. Sunday's action held four games in total, with some solid matchups in the mix.

Below, we'll break down the day's results.

No. 23 Herd That def. No. 10 Peoria All-Stars, 80-65

Herd That got off to a strong start at The Basketball Tournament with a convincing 80-65 victory over the Peoria All-Stars.

JaCorey Williams starred with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Jon Elmore added nine points, eight rebounds and 10 dimes. Trevon Allen was the only consistent offense for the Peoria All-Stars with 26 points and eight boards.

Herd That let it rain from deep during the win:

"You can have a lot of fun playing in this style," Williams told Josh Goldfine of TheTournament.com. "You can't guard this style of play because there are no set plays. You can't prepare for it."

Herd That is the alumni team from Marshall University. Up next for the group will be a Round 2 matchup with No. 7 The Money Team on July 9.

No. 22 Sideline Cancer def. No. 11 Team Hines, 93-91

You want drama? This game brought the drama.

Marcus Keene's game-winning jumper as time expired gave Sideline Cancer a 93-91 win over Team Hines. He had some ice in the veins:

Keene was the best player on the court with 29 points, six assists and six boards. That spoiled strong performances from Team Hines' Brandon Paul (23 points, 13 rebounds) and Ethan Happ (20 points).

Up next for Sideline Cancer is a matchup with No. 6 Challenge ALS on Tuesday, July 7.