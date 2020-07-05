Rocket Mortgage Classic 2020: Bryson DeChambeau Captures Win with Strong Finish

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau capped off a terrific weekend of golf with a victory at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Coming into Sunday tied for second place, DeChambeau fired a 65 in the final round to finish 23 under par overall. He was three shots better than runner-up Matthew Wolff to earn his first PGA Tour win since November 2018.

Wolff, who started the day with a three-stroke lead, took an early dive in the final round thanks to four bogeys on the front nine. He did return to form late in the round to card a 71 and finish in second place.

Here's the top of the leaderboard from Detroit Golf Club, via PGATour.com:

1. Bryson DeChambeau (-23)

2. Matthew Wolff (-20)

3. Kevin Kisner (-18)

T4. Ryan Armour (-16)

T4. Danny Willett (-16)

T4. Adam Hadwin (-16)

T4. Tyrrell Hatton (-16)

T8. Maverick McNealy (-15)

T8. Sepp Straka (-15)

T8. Webb Simpson (-15)

T8. Troy Merritt (-15)

2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic Payout (via James Colgan of Golf.com)

1. Bryson DeChambeau: $1,350,000

2. Matthew Wolff: $817,500

3. Kevin Kisner: $517,500

T4. Ryan Armour: $300,000

T4. Danny Willett: $300,000

T4. Adam Hadwin: $300,000



T4. Tyrrell Hatton: $300,000



T8. Maverick McNealy: $211,875

T8. Sepp Straka: $211,875



T8. Webb Simpson: $211,875

T8. Troy Merritt: $211,875

DeChambeau was a steady ship for all four rounds of the tournament. He carded a 65 after back-to-back rounds of 67 and an opening-round score of 66. He went 25 holes without a bogey between Rounds 3 and 4.

There was a moment when DeChambeau left the door open for those chasing him up the leaderboard. His second shot on the par-five 14th hole went into the water, forcing him to take a drop. The California native settled for a bogey and dropped his score to 20 under par.

Wolff moved within two shots of DeChambeau as a result of that bogey and had five holes remaining at that point to make up the difference. He caught fire on the back nine after recording five bogeys through the first 10 holes.

During that initial lull early in the round, Wolff still had an occasional bright spot. He tied DeChambeau for the lead with this 54-foot birdie putt on No. 4:

After starting the back nine with a bogey on the 10th hole, Wolff vaulted himself back into contention with three birdies in a four-hole stretch from Nos. 12 through 15 that briefly got him within one shot of DeChambeau.

Almost as soon as Wolff put pressure on DeChambeau, the 26-year-old responded by extending the lead back to two shots with a birdie of his own.

The par-five 17th hole saw DeChambeau lock up the win with another birdie that increased his advantage to three shots. His tee shot landed in the left rough, but he saved things when his second shot landed 22 feet from the hole.

DeChambeau's win comes in the midst of an extended hot streak that dates back to February. The SMU alum has seven consecutive top-eight finishes since the Genesis Invitational. He has posted nine consecutive rounds under 70 and hasn't shot over par in a single round since March 5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.