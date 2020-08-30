Report: Jalen Reagor Could Miss 4 Weeks with Shoulder Injury, Won't Need Surgery

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Reagor reportedly could miss four weeks with a shoulder injury after leaving Sunday's practice.

Geoff Mosher of InsideTheBirds.com reported that "early word" was that Reagor would not need surgery, but is "probably out about four weeks."

Early on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Reagor would undergo an MRI, adding there was "optimism" the injury was not serious.

Reagor expressed optimism about his return timetable on Twitter on Sunday:

Reagor is expected to play a big role in Philadelphia's revamped wide receiver corps. The TCU alum was selected No. 21 overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Eagles also added John Hightower out of Boise State and Quez Watkins out of Southern Mississippi on Day 3 of the draft. General manager Howie Roseman acquired Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers, as well.

Receiver was a significant problem for Philadelphia last season. Injuries caused Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and DeSean Jackson to miss at least five games each. Jeffery led Eagles wideouts with 43 receptions and 490 yards.

Reagor was added to give Carson Wentz an explosive downfield playmaker on the field opposite Jackson. He averaged 15.2 yards per reception and had 22 touchdowns in 39 college games.