6 WWE Booking Decisions That Backfired in 2020

Credit: WWE.com

At Super ShowDown in February, WWE decided to switch the WrestleMania 36 card around by having Goldberg defeat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to become the new universal champion.

The idea was to set up an epic clash between Goldberg and Roman Reigns for the title at The Show of Shows, while Wyatt would get a nice consolation prize in a match with John Cena.

Instead, Cena vs. Wyatt became a video package rather than a match, and Reigns wasn't even on the WrestleMania card.

It's understandable why The Big Dog has stayed home during the coronavirus pandemic following cancer treatment, but WWE handled it all terribly.

Braun Strowman replaced Reigns for the title match against Goldberg, but nothing had been built up for the feud.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Triple H reassured fans everything would work out: "I will say from our standpoint and the storyline standpoint, it's going to play out in a unique manner and we want it to play out that way."

What was this unique manner of explaining the change to the card exactly?

Less than 24 hours before the match took place, a graphic popped up on the go-home edition of SmackDown that simply stated Strowman would fight Goldberg on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

No explanation or effort was put into it. WWE swept it under the carpet as quickly as possible and kept talking about the rest of the card as if that was always the match.

But Triple H said: "I don't want to give away the ending of the movie before the movie takes place. Everybody just has to watch and see how this unfolds. It will unfold in a unique way, and I think it will be meaningful for everybody."

Surely that meant the underwhelming promotion and setup would pay off in the match itself, right? Nope. The Monster Among Men hit a few powerslams and beat the veteran in four minutes.

This made WWE and The Game look like con artists who were trying to pull one over on fans, mitigate the disaster ahead of time and get people to tune in despite the problems.

If they knew then what we know now, Wyatt would have never fought Goldberg and gone into WrestleMania as champion to lose to Strowman, which would have made far more sense and had a proper build.