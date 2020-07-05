NBA Rumors: Latest on Tom Thibodeau, Devin Booker Trade Buzz and More

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

As the top 22 teams in the NBA prepare for a return to play in Orlando, teams like the 21-45 New York Knicks are preparing for the pending offseason.

For the Knicks, a big part of the process will involve finding a new head coach. Interim coach Mike Miller is an option, though new team president Leon Rose is casting an ultra-wide net in his search for David Fizdale's permanent replacement.

While names like Mike Brown and Jason Kidd have also emerged, it appears that veteran coach Tom Thibodeau might be the front-runner for the gig.

"The thought around the league is still that this is Tom Thibodeau's job to lose," Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium recently said, via Stadium:

Thibodeau most recently coached the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has also been head coach of the Chicago Bulls and an assistant with several franchises, including Minnesota, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Knicks.

While Thibodeau produced just one playoff season in Minnesota, he had supporters around the league—including former Knicks great Patrick Ewing.

"I think Tom's a great coach," Ewing told SiriusXM Radio. (h/t SNY.tv's Ian Begley). "I had the opportunity to [play for him], him being on the [Knicks] staff when I played and also work with him. He's been around a lot of years. He knows the game in and out. He's going to do everything that he needs to do in terms of having his team prepared to play every night. I think he'd be a great candidate for that job."

Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns



Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

If Thibodeau does get the Knicks job, it could heavily impact the list of players New York targets in the offseason. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the addition of Thibodeau could take Karl-Anthony Towns out of the trade picture and make Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker a prime target:

"Since Leon Rose was hired as president, the player to watch out for most is Suns combo guard Devin Booker, according to league sources. If Rose hires Tom Thibodeau, Towns — a former Rose client — no longer makes sense because of their history. Booker and Towns were Rose clients who played at Kentucky, which means Knicks adviser William Wesley is close to each. Rose has done well with Kentucky standouts because of Wesley."

Towns is a tremendous player, but he openly criticized Thibodeau during and after their time together in Minnesota. According to Stefon Bondy of the New York Daily News, Towns was a problem for Thibodeau.

"Word is Thibodeau was fine with Andrew Wiggins but the problem was Karl-Anthony Towns, who is gaining a reputation of being a selfish player less concerned with winning," Bondy wrote in April. "It’s not surprising that his personality didn’t mesh with the demanding Thibodeau."

If Thibodeau is in, Towns is probably out for New York. However, Booker—who has averaged 26.1 points and 6.6 assists this season—would be a fine trade target if New York thinks it can obtain him.

Jerami Grant

While Booker and Towns are both likely to be high=-profile potential trade targets in October, Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant could become a surprise free-agency headliner—if he decides to enter the open market.

Grant has a player option for 2020-21, according to Spotrac.

According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Nuggets are interested in keeping Grant as a full-time replacement for Paul Millsap, though other teams will also be interested.

"Grant is their obvious solution, but I've heard chatter that other teams may have their eye on him as well," Singer wrote. "My educated guess is the Nuggets prioritize retaining Grant."

Grant—who has averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds this season—should have some leverage if Denver wants to work out an extension. If he decides instead to test the open market, he should have options.