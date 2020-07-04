NBA Releases Full Scrimmage Schedule for Orlando Restart Beginning July 22

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA announced the complete seven-day exhibition schedule to take place at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida, before the resumption of the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided the full slate:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

