Blues Reportedly Cancel Practices Due to Positive Coronavirus Tests

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues have reportedly canceled practices due to positive coronavirus tests involving members of the organization.

Per The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford and Scott Burnside, the Blues shut down their facilities before Friday's scheduled workout stemming from “multiple” positive tests, but they are "expected" to reopen for practice Monday.

On Monday, the NHL announced 26 out of more than 250 players tested have come back positive for COVID-19 since voluntary workouts began June 8.

Rutherford and Burnside noted the Blues used a multipurpose facility in Maryland Heights, Missouri, for a workout Thursday, and it was open for public use the following day.

The NHL is currently in the second phase of its "Return to Play" plan. Teams are allowed to open training facilities in their home cities so players can take part in voluntary individual activities with a maximum of six players and limited staff allowed in the building at the same time.

Per Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the NHL is advising teams the third phase (training camps) won't begin until at least July 13 pending ratification of the return-to-play agreement between the owners and players.

TSN's Bob McKenzie has reported Aug. 1 is the target date to begin the 24-team postseason, but the league has yet to make a formal announcement.