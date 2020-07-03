Chiefs' Frank Clark to Pay for Funeral of 4-Year-Old LeGend Taliferro

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 4, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs star Frank Clark is going to cover the funeral costs for LeGend Taliferro, a four-year-old who was killed this week. 

Per McKenzie Nelson of KSHB in Kansas City, Life Line Financial Group confirmed Clark "had been in contact with Taliferro’s mother, Charron Powell, about helping cover the costs."

Police told reporters Taliferro was shot and killed in a Kansas City apartment by gunfire that came from outside of the building. 

Clark tweeted about Taliferro on Friday:   

The Kansas City Police Department announced June 29 that a preliminary investigation determined the apartment building was specifically targeted, but it has yet to make an arrest in the case. 

Nelson noted that in addition to covering the funeral costs, Clark intends to play Kansas City's regular-season opener against the Houston Texans in Taliferro's name. 

Taliferro's funeral is scheduled for July 10. 

 

