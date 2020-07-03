Padres' Tommy Pham Asymptomatic After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Brady Klain/Getty Images

San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller confirmed outfielder Tommy Pham has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Though Pham remains asymptomatic, Preller stressed tests are still ongoing, per The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

Earlier on Friday, MLB announced it had tested 3,185 samples for the virus with only 38 testing positive. Players accounted for 31 of the confirmed cases with staff members making up the other seven.

Notably, not all clubs had finished testing by the time the league announced the latest results and more positives may be coming.

It is unclear if Pham is included among the 38 current cases.

After coming up through the St. Louis Cardinals organization and becoming a fan favorite, Pham was sent to the Tampa Bay Rays with during the 2018 season $500,000 of international pool space for Justin Williams, Genesis Cabrera and Roel Ramirez.

While he sent a franchise record of 40 straight games reaching base with Tampa Bay in 2019, the Rays traded him San Diego last winter with Jake Cronenworth for Hunter Renfroe, Xavier Edwards and a player to be named later.

Pham slashed .273/.369/.450 last year with 68 runs batted in, 25 stolen bases and 21 home runs.

The Padres' depth chart currently lists him as the starting left fielder. The club is also currently carrying outfielders Franchy Cordero, Trent Grisham, Robert Hassell III, Hudson Head, Wil Myers, Josh Naylor, Edward Olivares and the franchise's top position player prospect Taylor Trammell.

According to MLB's COVID-19 protocols, Pham will need to immediately enter self-isolation.