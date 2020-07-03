McIntyre Calls out Conor McGregor; Baszler's Push; Rumors on Sane's WWE Future

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

McIntyre Roasts McGregor on Twitter

WWE champion Drew McIntyre had some strong words for former UFC star Conor McGregor on Thursday after McGregor made an Instagram post calling for a "CEO Flashmatch" against WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

McIntyre took to Twitter to suggest that McGregor wouldn't be able to hack it in the world of professional wrestling:

There has long been speculation about McGregor making the leap to WWE since he not only has an impressive resume in combat sports, but he also boasts a huge personality that would likely help him cut promos and connect with fans at a high level.

While McGregor has given off signals at times that he would be interested, such as his post about McMahon, he has also taken some shots at WWE and pro wrestling as a whole.

In 2016, McGregor didn't pull any punches when it came to his thoughts on WWE, per Mike Bohn of Rolling Stone: "I have thought about [WWE]. For the most part, I think these guys are p---ies, to be honest. They're messed up p---ies if you ask me. Fair play to Brock [Lesnar]; he got in and fought, but at the end of the day, he was juiced up to the f--king eyeballs. How can I respect that?"

In his tweet to McGregor on Thursday, McIntyre referenced McGregor punching an elderly man at a pub in Ireland. Video of the incident was released last year, and McGregor later pleaded guilty to assault and had to pay a fine.

If McGregor, who is currently retired from UFC, ever does decide to make the leap to WWE, then McIntyre would be the perfect opponent. Not only is McIntyre one of the top stars in the business at WWE champion, but he is a big guy who could believably stand toe to toe with the much-smaller McGregor despite McGregor's background.

Also, since McIntyre is Scottish and McGregor is Irish, a match between them would likely do huge business for WWE in Europe especially.

McMahon Reportedly Down on Baszler, Pulled Her from Raw

It has been nearly two months since two-time NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler last appeared on Raw, and that decision was reportedly made from the very top.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has "soured" on Baszler and made the decision to pull her from Raw and halt her push.

McMahon has reportedly said that Baszler doesn't "check his buttons" as far as female pro wrestlers go, and he also reportedly "never conceptually grasped the in-ring style that an MMA fighter should use in pro wrestling."

Baszler was a surprise entrant in the 2020 women's Royal Rumble match and lasted until the end when she was tossed out by winner Charlotte Flair. Even so, Baszler still established herself as Raw women's champion Becky Lynch's challenger at WrestleMania.

Baszler turned in the most dominant Elimination Chamber performance of all time to become No. 1 contender, but she lost to The Man on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Queen of Spades was then in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, but Asuka prevailed to become the new Raw Women's champion when Lynch relinquished the title due to her pregnancy.

Baszler won a couple of matches against Natalya on Raw after that, but she hasn't been seen on WWE programming since May.

WWE had been focusing on a feud between Asuka and Nia Jax, and now Asuka is set to face Sasha Banks at Extreme Rules. Once that match happens, perhaps the door will be open for Baszler to return and feud with Asuka since most WWE fans would undoubtedly be open to that rivalry.

Sane Preparing to Leave WWE?

Kairi Sane is reportedly set to return to Japan to be with her husband in the near future.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), WWE has known about Sane's intention to return to Japan since at least May, and it has "been in the works for a while."

Sane got married in February, and Meltzer noted that there have been rumors about the 31-year-old Superstar wanting to return home and wrestle for one more year in Japan before retiring. It is unclear if Sane has any plans to wrestle for WWE again after returning to Japan.

WWE reportedly had plans to write Sane off of television with a career-ending injury angle that would have resulted in Asuka facing her attacker at SummerSlam. That plan may no longer be on the table with Paul Heyman being removed from his role as Raw Executive Director.

Sane suffered a cut on her head during a match against Nia Jax on the June 1 Raw and she hasn't appeared on Raw since, although she has reportedly been cleared for action.

Sane suggested in a tweet to Asuka on Thursday that they may be set to reunite soon:

Per Meltzer, Sane is expected to be part of the Raw tapings being held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, meaning she could appear on the July 6 or 13 episode.

With Asuka and Banks feuding, perhaps a dream tag team match of Asuka and Sane against Banks and Bayley could be in the cards.

Sane made her WWE debut in 2017 as part of the Mae Young Classic and went on to win the NXT Women's Championship. On the main roster, she held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Asuka.

Kairi is one of the most talented women's wrestlers in the world, and if she does decide to return home and retire, it would be a big loss to WWE and the wrestling business as a whole.

