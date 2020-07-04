WWE Hot Take: Conor McGregor vs. Drew McIntyre Would Be a Major Flop

WWE

WWE needs a lot of things right now—Conor McGregor vs. Drew McIntyre isn't one of them.

Such an idea has started to arise thanks to social media, where the former MMA star decided to take a shot at one Vince McMahon.

McIntyre interjected himself into the bit of online beef, replying to a screengrab of McGregor's Instagram comments:

One can see why, in the world of wrestling, fans might think this is starting to build for a match. Not only is McIntyre engaging McGregor at all noteworthy, but the champ also looped in a bit of real life while taking his jabs, blurring real and fake in a way WWE loves.

McGregor has long been a point of speculation among WWE fans who think The Notorious would be perfect for the world of wrestling.

And normally he might be. But 2020 has been anything but normal. WWE paying McGregor wouldn't reflect well on the company during rough times that included the company cutting a swathe of Superstars and personnel in a cost-saving measure.

This goes far beyond the optics too. WWE hit proverbial lightning in a bottle once with Ronda Rousey. There's little chance McGregor can do the same. Unlike Rousey, he would probably be amazing on the mic, but the ring work could always resemble something more along the lines of Cain Velasquez (one of the recent cuts).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Which is the biggest part of the problem here—nobody wants to see McIntyre play-fight with McGregor. Like Velasquez, nobody wants to see a lethal fighter like McGregor pretend. It just doesn't work.

Circumstances around McIntyre's coronation as top guy have been unfortunate enough as it is. He's been amazing on all fronts, but his big WrestleMania moment had to happen without an audience. All of his big moments have suffered for the same reason.

The last thing McIntyre needs is to get cooled off by a bad match with a green performer, especially if it has to go down without fans in attendance.

Zooming out even further, if WWE brought in McGregor and made this a long-term feud in the hopes of fans being back in seats later this year, it's still not the best option. It flies in the face of building up the rest of the talent for the long term; it would see an outsider surpass everyone on the roster again for the sake of a quick buck and potential ratings.

But after the Velazquez flop, how many non-WWE fans or casual fans would even want to tune into this sort of match? McGregor's more vocal obviously, but in the era of social media, occasional viewers can just catch his brief appearances on social media.

As an aside, if WWE did bring in McGregor, it wouldn't make sense to have him toiling in the midcard. The investment cost and name recognition is too high to do anything other than have him challenging top guys.

Essentially, McGregor is a no-fly zone. He's not some golden ticket to an uptick in ratings. Nor is he a proven commodity in the ring. Even worse, his presence could damage McIntyre, the clear-cut next top guy whom WWE has spent all of 2020 building up.

If anything, this sort of reaction by McIntyre—if it's an unadvised shot at McGregor—should only endear him more to WWE fans.

McGregor-McIntyre would be a flop in more ways than one, so fans should probably hope this is just fun sideshow banter on social media and not building to something noteworthy.