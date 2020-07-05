Ranking the NBA's Greatest Shooting Bigs of All Time

2 of 7

10. Pat Garrity

Notre Dame product Pat Garrity spent most of his career as a power forward for the Orlando Magic.

Over the course of his career, he attempted 1,587 threes and shot 39.8 percent from deep. If you sort the nine players who matched or exceeded both marks during that stretch, Garrity's height (6'9") trailed only 6'10" Peja Stojakovic, who played almost exclusively at the 3.

9. Danny Ferry

Another power forward, 6'10" Danny Ferry averaged 1.5 threes per 75 possessions and shot 39.3 percent from downtown.

Over the course of his career, 17 players matched or exceeded both those numbers and played at least 10,000 minutes. Ferry is the only big man on that list.

8. Vladimir Radmanovic

Vladimir Radmanovic was one of the earlier examples of a big who was also a volume three-point shooter.

During his 12 NBA seasons, 49.6 percent of Radmanovic's shot attempts came from three, a mark that trailed only one player his height or taller.

Combining volume with efficiency (his 37.8 three-point percentage was over two points higher than the league average of the time) made Radmanovic a distinct plus for much of the 2000s.

7. Davis Bertans

Davis Bertans' cracking the top 10 in just his fourth NBA season is partly due to how much the game has changed recently, but it shouldn't detract from what a remarkable start he's off to.

His first three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs were solid. He averaged 6.2 points and shot 40.4 percent from three there. But his 2019-20 with the Washington Wizards has been absurd.

His 3.7 threes per game rank as the 10th-best mark in league history (and the best for a big). But that's not all. When you limit the sample to those who had at least as high a three-point percentage as Bertans' 42.4, the big man's 2019-20 average trails only two Stephen Curry seasons.

6. Channing Frye

Over Channing Frye's first four seasons with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, he was 20-of-70 (28.6 percent) from three. Then Mike D'Antoni and the Phoenix Suns got ahold of him.

During his five years in Phoenix, Frye was 15th in the league (and second among bigs) in total threes. And that run included the 2012-13 campaign, which Frye missed entirely with an enlarged heart.

By the time he retired, Frye had hit 1,049 threes while shooting 38.8 percent from deep. He's second all time in threes made by a 7-footer.