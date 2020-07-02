Report: Zion Williamson's Shooting 'Has Improved,' Movement 'Looks Great'

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

As if Zion Williamson weren't scary enough for opponents already, the New Orleans Pelicans rookie has apparently only improved during the NBA's hiatus.

As ESPN's Malika Andrews reported on SportsCenter Thursday night, the forward's shooting "has improved" and his "movement looks great," per a team source.

This is on top of the physical improvements we saw in an image that circulated Thursday:

Williamson only played 19 games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, missing the first three months with a knee injury. He lived up to expectations when he did see the court, averaging 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

He had three 30-point games even in limited playing time, while Rookie of the Year favorite Ja Morant only had one 30-point game in 59 appearances.

Despite Williamson's success, there was still plenty of room for improvement.

The 19-year-old's size (6'6", 285 lbs.) was a bit of a concern, while his outside shooting could be inconsistent. After shooting 4-of-4 from three-point range in his debut, he only went 2-of-9 from deep in his remaining games.

If he can improve in those areas, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick will have almost limitless potential in the NBA.

The Pelicans enter the restarted season in Orlando with a 28-36 record, 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. With Williamson playing at a high level and other top options like Brandon Ingram and Jrue Holiday in place, this team could be extremely dangerous going forward.