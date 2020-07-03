Rocket Mortgage Classic 2020: Friday Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The trio of first-round leaders at the Rocket Mortgage Classic have the low-scoring capability to remain in contention at the top of the leaderboard for the next 54 holes.

Doc Redman's seven-under 65 marked his eighth consecutive round in the 60s, Scott Stallings has five straight rounds in that range, and Kevin Kisner owns a trio of top-25 finishes during the PGA Tour season.

Leading wire-to-wire is never easy and that task appears harder with Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and others lurking a few shots back.

To win at Detroit Golf Club, players have to produce four rounds in the mid-to-low 60s, and if the three current leaders can do so, they could fend off all challengers.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 2 Information

TV: Golf Channel (3-6 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: GolfChannel.com. Featured groups on PGA Tour Live throughout the day.

Tee Times

Odds

To Win Tournament

Bryson DeChambeau (+250; bet $100 to win $250)

Webb Simpson (+1,400)

Doc Redman (+1,400)

Rickie Fowler (+1,600)

Kevin Kisner (+1,600)

Tyrrell Hatton (+1,900)

Scott Stallings (+2,000)

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Preview

Redman has been the most consistent of the three first-round leaders in recent weeks. He finished in a tie for 21st at the RBC Heritage and used a final-round 63 to finish joint-11th at the Travelers Championship.

The 22-year-old, who is seeking his first PGA Tour win, also finished second at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019.

With plenty going in his favor, Redman is dealing with pressure he has not faced yet as a professional.

"I've come off two good finishes and a really good finish last year at this event, which has never really happened to me,” he said, per Larry Lage of the Associated Press. "So, I've never had this kind of expectation externally or even internally."

Redman will have the benefit of seeing how low he needs to shoot based off the morning rounds on Friday. He tees off from the 10th hole at 12:10 p.m. with Ben Martin and Zac Blair.

Stallings also has that going in his favor, as he leaves the 10th tee box at 1:10 p.m. alongside Rory Sabbatini and Lucas Glover.

The 35-year-old ranks 59th in scoring average at 70.491, but he has beaten that total in seven of his nine rounds since the PGA Tour resumed.

Kisner has the most tour victories of the trio with three, and he could set the score golfers have to match in the afternoon since he hits the course at 7:35 a.m. ET.

The morning attention will also be directed to DeChambeau, who tees off 10 minutes after Kisner and sits one shot back.

The 26-year-old with five straight top-10 placings has produced at least two rounds of 66 or better in the three competitions since the tour restarted.

Given his recent form, DeChambeau has to be considered to lead after 36 holes, which is why his odds to win the tournament dropped from +650 to +250 in 24 hours.

Tyrrell Hatton and Webb Simpson are two of the other marquee names to watch Friday. Both are three strokes behind the leaders and have produced better rounds as previous tournaments advanced into the weekend.

If you are looking for a favorable bet outside of DeChambeau to win, they still carry some value and are likely to be in contention Sunday.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com

