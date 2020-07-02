AEW's Jake Hager Suspended, Fined After Striking Official at Fyter Fest

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling star Jake Hager received a 10-day suspension for his actions at Fyter Fest on Thursday. AEW also announced it fined Hager an undisclosed amount.

Hager was unsuccessful in his quest to take the AEW TNT Championship from Cody. Frustrated by the outcome, he punched the referee after the match, drawing Thursday's reprimand.

The suspension probably won't have much of an impact for Hager, who isn't slated to wrestle on the second night of Fyter Fest on July 8. He'll also be free to compete on the Fight for the Fallen card July 15.

Chris Jericho might be missing The Big Hurt's presence when he faces off against Orange Cassidy next week, though.

Hager has been used somewhat sparingly as a singles wrestler since debuting for AEW in the Dynamite premiere last October. His first singles encounter wasn't until Revolution in February, when he defeated Dustin Rhodes.

Instead, Hager has largely served as The Inner Circle's enforcer, involving himself in matches to give the faction an upper hand. Presumably, he would've been by Jericho's side at Fyter Fest.

Now, Le Champion may have to go it alone.