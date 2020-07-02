Donovan Mitchell Says He, Rudy Gobert Are 'Good': 'Whatever Happened, Happened'

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell downplayed any friction between himself and teammate Rudy Gobert after the state of their relationship appeared shaky when they both tested positive for COVID-19.

Mitchell discussed the situation Thursday during a conference call with reporters, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon:

"Right now, we're good. We're going out there ready to hoop. I think the biggest thing that kind of sucked was that it took away from the guys on the team, took away from what the guys on the team were trying to do. We're going out there ready to hoop. I think the biggest thing that kind of sucked was that it took away from the guys on the team, took away from what the guys on the team were trying to do."

The 2020 All-Star also said any problems they've previously experienced on the court weren't a larger cause for concern:

Mitchell and Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus in March, which resulted in the NBA suspending the season.

The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones provided a thorough account of what happened in the days leading up to and after the positive tests.

Gobert received some criticism from inside and outside of the organization for what some believed to be a lack of proper care and concern for the situation. In one widely circulated clip, the French big man went out of his way to touch the microphones and recording devices on the table from which he gave a press conference.

The Athletic report noted it was unclear whether Gobert or Mitchell was first to contract COVID-19. Mitchell, however, didn't exactly hide what had been his frustration with Gobert at the time.

"It took a while for me to kind of cool off and I read what [Gobert] said and I heard what he said, so I'm glad he's doing okay," he said in an interview on Good Morning America.

The Athletic quoted one source who said Mitchell and Gobert's relationship "doesn't appear salvageable."

Gobert told B/R's Taylor Rooks in April he and Mitchell didn't speak to one another "for a while" after the positive COVID-19 tests, but they had reopened a line of communication:

Given their importance to the team, a rift between Mitchell and Gobert would be disastrous for the Jazz. Both players are eligible for free agency in 2021, so the front office and coaching staff will need to be sure they can coexist over the long haul.

The NBA's restart will be the team's more pressing concern right now, though. The Jazz play the New Orleans Pelicans on July 30 in what will be the league's first game back.