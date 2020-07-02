Cam Newton Says Patriots Contract 'Not About Money for Me, It's About Respect'

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Cam Newton said Thursday the one-year, $1.75 million contract he signed with the New England Patriots is about earning respect.

"It's not a lot of things money cannot buy, but amongst the top of that list of things you would find respect as one of those," Newton wrote on Instagram. "This is not about money for me; it's about respect."

His deal with the Patriots features just $550,000 in guaranteed money, but $6.5 million in potential incentives he could earn during the 2020 NFL season, per Spotrac.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.