Cam Newton Says Patriots Contract 'Not About Money for Me, It's About Respect'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton smiles before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Cam Newton said Thursday the one-year, $1.75 million contract he signed with the New England Patriots is about earning respect.

"It's not a lot of things money cannot buy, but amongst the top of that list of things you would find respect as one of those," Newton wrote on Instagram. "This is not about money for me; it's about respect."

His deal with the Patriots features just $550,000 in guaranteed money, but $6.5 million in potential incentives he could earn during the 2020 NFL season, per Spotrac.

                 

