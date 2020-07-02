Sting Fuels Speculation About WWE Return with 'Last Ride' Twitter Comments

Don Feria/Associated Press

WWE Hall of Famer Sting got wrestling fans on Twitter talking on Thursday when he made a reference to The Undertaker.

After a Twitter account tweeted a photo of Sting on a motorcycle with the caption, "Who wants to take a ride with Sting?" The Icon offered the following response:

Sting slipped the word "last" in front of ride, which is an obvious nod to The Undertaker, who recently made headlines for announcing during the Undertaker: The Last Ride docu-series on WWE Network that he has "no desire" to wrestle again after his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Taker said he would consider returning if WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was in a pinch and asked him to come back, however, so the door remains open.

Sting has not wrestled since 2015, when he lost to Seth Rollins in a WWE Championship match at Night of Champions. Sting suffered a neck injury in that match and later said he was suffering from cervical spinal stenosis.

Sting was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 and suggested at that time that he was retired from in-ring competition.

Every indication is that the 61-year-old veteran has never been given clearance by WWE to return, although it is unclear if Sting has tried to come back at any point.

If Sting ever does have another match, he has said on numerous occasions that he wants it to be against The Undertaker.

The Undertaker vs. Sting is one of the all-time dream matches in professional wrestling history. They were on opposing sides during the Monday Night War with The Undertaker in WWE and Sting in WCW, but their characters always seemed tailor-made to face each other.

There was hope it would finally happen when Sting signed with WWE in 2014, but he faced Triple H at WrestleMania 31 and was done wrestling by WrestleMania 32 because of the injury he suffered against Rollins.

It can be argued that The Undertaker vs. Sting now, when they are 55 and 61, respectively, would be a disappointment compared to earlier in their careers, but there are ways to get around it.

Taker looked great in the Boneyard Match against Styles thanks to its cinematic nature, and if WWE was to do something similar with The Undertaker and Sting, it could be a home run for the company.

Until then, fans will continue to dream about The Phenom and The Icon going one on one.

