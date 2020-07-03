7 Legends Who Somehow Never Won a Title in WWE

0 of 7

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Pro wrestling may be predetermined, but when a promotion tells a Superstar it trusts them enough to represent the company by holding a championship, it has meaning.

There will always be debate when it comes to the importance of titles. Are they real accomplishments due to the competitive nature of the business or are they just props used to tell a story?

It's a little of both. The WWE title has only been held by 52 different people since its inception in 1963. That is less than one new champion per year. Management doesn't just give it to whoever the crowd cheers for.

Other belts tend to trade hands more often, which means most of the legends who have worked for WWE at some point have at least one title reign to their name.

Surprisingly, some of the most memorable stars in the industry have never held a WWE-branded championship. While some of the names on this list only worked for the company a few times, others spent years with the promotion without ever winning a belt.