Novak Djokovic, Wife Jelena Test Negative for COVID-19 10 Days After Diagnosis

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Representatives for tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena Djokovic, announced Thursday the couple has tested negative for COVID-19 after a positive diagnosis 10 days ago.

Djokovic hosted the Adria Tour, a series of exhibition matches and other events in Croatia and his native Serbia, in June. Three other players who took part, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki, also tested positive for the coronavirus afterward.

"Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for COVID-19. That was shown by the results of the PCR tests that both had in Belgrade," Djokovic's media team said in a statement.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion received criticism after the tour featured gatherings between the players, including a basketball game, which lacked social-distancing measures:

Fans were also allowed to attend the matches, and there were a limited number of facial coverings shown in pictures posted on social media:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Djokovic issued an apology after testing positive last week:

"We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met. Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.

"I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were. I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine."

The 2020 ATP Tour season has been on hold since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Play is scheduled to resume with the Citi Open on Aug. 14. It's one of two warm-up tournaments on the schedule before the 2020 U.S. Open, the restructured season's second major, kicks off Aug. 31.

Before testing positive, Djokovic raised concerns on Serbia's Prva TV (via Rohith Nair of Reuters) about the Grand Slam tournament's strict guidelines in order to participate in New York City.

"The rules that they told us that we would have to respect to be there, to play at all, they are extreme. We would not have access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, to be tested twice or three times per week," he said. "Also, we could bring one person to the club, which is really impossible. I mean, you need your coach, then a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist."

Djokovic won the Australian Open in February and has captured the U.S. Open title three times.

Bleacher Report's David Gardner interviews athletes and other sports figures for the podcast How to Survive Without Sports.