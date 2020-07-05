Tagged NFL Players Who Have Not Signed with July 15 Deadline Looming

0 of 7

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Early July can be a bit of a dead period in the NFL offseason. The draft has long passed, free-agency activity has slowed considerably, and training camps aren't scheduled to start until the end of the month. For many fans, it may seem like nothing of note goes on in July.

However, there's one date that typically comes in the middle of the month that carries a ton of weight for a few select players: the franchise tag deadline.

This is the point in the league year after which players given the franchise or transition tag can no longer sign a multiyear extension. They either play on the one-year franchise tender or they don't play at all. This can be particularly problematic for players who adamantly refuse to play on the franchise tag—often because of its lack of long-term security.

This year, six of 16 tagged players remain unsigned with just over a week to go before the 2020 deadline (4 p.m. ET on July 15). We'll examine them and their current situations here. First, though, a refresher on the other 10 players who were tagged in 2020.