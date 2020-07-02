WWE NXT Tops AEW Dynamite in Ratings Battle for 2nd Consecutive Week

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE NXT continued its recent run of success Wednesday by beating AEW Dynamite in the ratings for the second week in a row.

According to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez, the Great American Bash version of NXT averaged 792,000 viewers during its two-hour show, while the Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite garnered 748,000 viewers.

NXT was headlined by a main event pitting NXT Women's champion Io Shirai against WWE Women's Tag Team champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match. They seemingly had instant chemistry and put on a remarkable match that arguably stands as one of the best bouts of 2020.

The finish was ideal as well, with Raw Women's champion Asuka appearing to prevent Sasha from cheating. She then spat green mist in Banks' face, which allowed Shirai to roll her up for the victory. It was a fitting way to book the match since Banks is set to challenge Asuka later this month at Extreme Rules.

The Great American Bash was kicked off by a Fatal 4-Way Elimination match, with the winner earning the right to face Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship.

Candice LeRae and Mia Yim were the first two Superstars eliminated, which meant it was down to Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox. In the end, Nox beat Kai with The Shiniest Wizard, which means she will challenge Shirai in the near future.

Also on NXT, Dexter Lumis beat Roderick Strong in the brand's first-ever strap match, Timothy Thatcher beat Oney Lorcan by submission, and Rhea Ripley defeated Aliyah and Robert Stone in a handicap match.

Dynamite was highlighted by three title matches, including the main event, which saw Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega beat Best Friends to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Cody retained the TNT Championship against Jake Hager in a hard-hitting affair as well. Hager looked like he had the match won when he locked Cody into a submission, but Cody fell backward into Hager, and since Hager had his shoulders on the mat, the referee made the three-count.

The third title match was an AEW Women's Championship bout between Hikaru Shida and Penelope Ford. Although Shida retained, Ford had what was undoubtedly the best performance of her AEW tenure and gained plenty in defeat.

Other matches included Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy beating MJF and Wardlow, and Private Party beating Santana and Ortiz to earn an AEW World Tag Team title match against Page and Omega next week.

Both NXT and AEW have huge shows scheduled next week, as it will be the second week of the Great American Bash and Fyter Fest, respectively.

