NBA Says 'Age Alone' Will Not Prohibit Coaches from Participating in NBA Restart

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 1, 2020

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb . 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Following concern from the NBA Coaches Association about the potential for the league to restrict team staffers from joining their clubs in Florida for the restart of the season, the NBA has clarified that no coaches will be prevented from doing their jobs based on "age alone."

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the NBA gave assurances that age will not be the determining factor in deciding if coaches can accompany their teams, but "individuals at high risk for serious coronavirus complications will not go."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

